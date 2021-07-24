Gangtok, Jul 24 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 24,823 on Saturday as 225 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 330, a health bulletin said.

West Sikkim district reported the highest number of new cases at 81, followed by East Sikkim (72), South Sikkim (71), and North Sikkim (one).

Sikkim now has 2,849 active cases, while 21,380 people have recovered from the disease, and 264 patients have migrated to other states so far, it said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 87 per cent.

The Himalayan state has tested over 1.87 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 1,972 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding the positivity rate now stands at 11.4 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)