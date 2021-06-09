Gangtok, Jun 9 (PTI) Sikkims COVID-19 tally rose to 17,656 on Wednesday as 231 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fatality pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 276, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim recorded the highest number of new cases at 140, followed by South Sikkim (55), West Sikkim (34), and North Sikkim (2)

Sikkim now has 3,869 active cases, while 246 others have migrated to other states and 13,265 patients have recovered from the disease.

The Himalayan state has tested 1,41,685 samples thus far, including 2135 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate stands at 10.8 per cent and the recovery rate is 75.1 per cent.

