Gangtok, Jun 5 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,771 on Saturday as 253 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 268, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim recorded the highest number of new cases at 110, followed by South Sikkim (67), West Sikkim (47) and North Sikkim (29).

Sikkim now has 4,218 active cases, while 12,049 people have recovered from the disease and 236 others have migrated to other states so far.

The Himalayan state has tested over 1.3 lakh samples thus far, including 2,655 in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)