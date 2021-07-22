Gangtok, Jul 22 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 24,341 on Thursday as 294 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 328, a health bulletin said.

The positivity rate in the state stood at a high of 17.7 per cent.

East Sikkim district registered the highest number of new cases at 139, followed by South Sikkim (90), West Sikkim (47) and North Sikkim (18).

The Himalayan state now has 2,719 active cases, while 21,030 people have recovered from the disease and 264 patients have migrated to other states to date.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 87.3 per cent.

Sikkim has thus far tested over 1.83 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,658 in the last 24 hours, it added.

