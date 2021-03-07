Gangtok, Mar 6 (PTI) Sikkim has reported ten new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally in the state to 6,167, a senior official said on Saturday.

South Sikkim accounted for nine fresh cases, and East Sikkim registered one, state Information, Education and Communication (IEC) officer Sonam Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state currently has 44 active cases, while 5,891 people have recovered from the infectious disease, Bhutia said.

At least 135 people have succumbed to the infection, and 97 have migrated out of the state.

East Sikkim has logged the maximum number of cases so far at 4,682, followed by South Sikkim at 989, West Sikkim at 351 and North Sikkim at 48, the official said

As many as 79,520 samples have been tested in the state, including 172 since Friday, he added.

