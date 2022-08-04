Gangtok, Aug 4 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,494 as 111 persons tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 473, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 10.81 per cent, it said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: No 8th Pay Commission to Revise Allowances And Pensions? Here's An Update.

The Himalayan state currently has 692 active COVID-19 cases, while 40,551 persons have recovered from the disease and 778 others have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

At least 1,026 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 3,63,318, it added.

Also Read | West Bengal SSC Scam: ED Sleuths Manage To Retrieve Data From Mobiles Seized From Arpita Mukherjee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)