Gangtok, Jun 11 (PTI) At least 147 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 18,090, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

Two more fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 281, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 57 were reported from East Sikkim, 42 from South Sikkim, 27 from North Sikkim and 21 from West Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 3,908 active cases, and 13,655 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 75.4 per cent.

At least 246 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

The state has conducted 1,45,354 sample tests for COVID-19, including 1,399 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity ratio stands at 10.5 per cent.

