Gangtok, Jul 16 (PTI) Sikkims COVID-19 tally rose to 23,080 on Friday as 151 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Himalayan states coronavirus death toll to 319, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 151 new cases, East Sikkim registered 92, followed by West Sikkim (44), South Sikkim (14), and North Sikkim (1).

Sikkim presently has 2,320 active cases, while 20,181 people have recovered from the infection, and 260 patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 1,77,073 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 855 in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate and the recovery rate are 17.6 per cent and 88.4 per cent respectively.

