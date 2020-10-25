Gangtok, Oct 25 (PTI) Sikkim has reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 3,835, an official said on Sunday.

One more COVID-19 death pushed the death toll to 64, the official said.

Of the 16 new cases, 14 were reported from East Sikkim and two from South Sikkim district, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 246 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,443 patients have recovered from the disease and 82 patients have migrated to other states, Bhutia said.

East Sikkim district has the highest number of 2,836 COVID-19 cases, he said.

A total of 55,797 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in the state, he added.

