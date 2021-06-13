Gangtok, Jun 12 (PTI) At least 167 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 18,257, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The death toll remained at 281 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 83 were reported from South Sikkim, 71 from East Sikkim, nine from West Sikkim and four from North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 3,783 active cases, and 13,947 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 76.4 per cent.

At least 246 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

The state has conducted 1,46,755 sample tests for COVID-19, including 1,401 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity ratio stands at 11.9 per cent.

