Gangtok, Jul 7 (PTI) Sikkim has reported 170 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 21,573, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

With two more patients succumbing to the disease in the past 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 311, it said.

East Sikkim reported 81 new cases, followed by South Sikkim (65), West Sikkim (23), and North Sikkim (1).

Sikkim at present has 1,975 active cases, while 256 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, and 19,031 people have recovered from the disease.

The state has so far tested 1,69,660 samples for COVID-19, including 993 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 17.1 per cent, while the recovery rate has increased to 88.2 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)