Gangtok, Oct 7 (PTI) Sikkim reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus tally in the Himalayan state to 3,236 on Wednesday, an official said.

The state also reported two COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 51, Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Of the 18 new cases, 17 were from East Sikkim and one from South Sikkim, he said.

The state now has 570 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,534 patients have recovered from the disease and 81 others have migrated to other states, Bhutia said.

A total of 51,999 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state so far, he added.

