Gangtok, Jun 15 (PTI) At least 209 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 18,659, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The death toll rose to 284 as three more fatalities due to the infection were reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 83 were reported from East Sikkim, 72 from South Sikkim, 51 from West Sikkim and three from North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 3,239 active cases, and 14,887 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 79.7 per cent.

At least 249 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

The state has conducted 1,50,023 sample tests for COVID-19, including 1,643 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity ratio stands at 12.7 per cent.

