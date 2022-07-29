Gangtok, Jul 29 (PTI) Sikkim reported 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 42,003, while the death toll mounted to 470 with one more fatality, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

The northeastern state now has 1,059 active cases, while 39,697 people have recovered from the disease and 777 others migrated out, it said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Man Booked for raping Woman on Pretext of Marriage.

Sikkim tested 1,695 samples for coronavirus since Thursday at a positivity rate of 13.09 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)