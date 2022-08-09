Gangtok, Aug 9 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,812 as 28 more people tested positive for the infection while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 476, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The daily positivity rate is 12.61 per cent.

The Himalayan state now has 417 active COVID-19 cases.

A total of 41,140 people have recovered from the virus while 779 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim tested 222 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 3,66,636.

