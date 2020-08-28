Gangtok, Aug 28 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,576, with 34 more people testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

Of the 34 new cases, 33 were reported from East Sikkim and one from West Sikkim, state IEC officer Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 393 COVID-19 active cases as 1,180 people have recovered from the disease and three have died, he said.

East Sikkim district has registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,065 followed by South Sikkim (466), West Sikkim (44) and North Sikkim (1), Bhutia said.

A total of 40,035 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in the state, he added.

