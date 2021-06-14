Gangtok, Jun 14 (PTI) Sikkims COVID-19 tally rose to 18,450 on Monday as 36 more people tested positive for the virus, according to a health department bulletin.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from East Sikkim (29), followed by West Sikkim (six) and South Sikkim (one).

The death toll remained at 281 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The Himalayan state now has 3,306 active cases, while 14,615 patients have recovered from the disease, and 248 others have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested 1,48,380 samples for COVID-19, including 313 samples in the past 24 hours.

Sikkim's positivity rate stands at 11.5 per cent, while the recovery rate has increased to 79.2 per cent. PTI

