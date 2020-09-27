Gangtok, Sep 27 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,790 on Sunday as 38 more people tested positive for the disease while one fresh fatality pushed the coronavirus death to toll 33, an official said.

Of the 38 new COVID-19 cases, 19 were reported from Gangtok.

A 65-year-old man of Deorali area of Gangtok succumbed to the disease.

Of the total 2,790 COVID-19 cases, 692 are active as 2,065 have recovered from the disease and 33 have died of the infection, the official added.

