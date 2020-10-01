Gangtok, Oct 1 (PTI) Sikkim reported 38 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, taking the Himalayan state's coronavirus tally to 2,970, an official said on Thursday.

Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health Dr Pempa T Bhutia said that East Sikkim reported 27 positive cases followed by eight in South Sikkim and three in West Sikkim.

The state also reported three deaths to take the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 40, he said.

Sikkim now has 636 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,294 patients have recovered from the disease, Bhutia said.

As per district-wise distribution of confirmed cases in Sikkim, East Sikkim has registered 2169 cases followed by 651 in South Sikkim, 141 in West Sikkim and nine in North Sikkim district.

Sikkim has tested 50,654 samples so far, the official added.

