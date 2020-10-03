Gangtok, Oct 3 (PTI) Sikkim reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Saturday, an official said.

East Sikkim registered 37 cases and the other two cases were recorded in South Sikkim.

Also Read | Lightning Strikes Kill 3 in Jharkhand, Rainfall and Thundershowers Recorded in Eastern States.

There are 640 active cases in the state at present, the official said.

So far, 2,367 patients have recovered from COVID-19, he said.

Also Read | American Navy’s P-8 Anti-Submarine Warfare Aircraft Seen at Indian Military Base in Andaman and Nicobar.

The state's toll rose to 43 with the latest fatalities.

Sikkim has so far reported 3,050 COVID-19 cases.

The state has tested total 51,333 samples for coronavirus infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)