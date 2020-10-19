Gangtok, Oct 19 (PTI) Sikkim has reported four new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the Himalayan state to 3,601, an official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 62 with two more persons succumbing to the disease, he said.

The state Information Education Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said that three positive cases have been reported from East Sikkim district and one from West Sikkim.

Sikkim at present has 263 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,195 patients have recovered from the infection, he said, adding 81 others have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has so far tested 54,310 samples for COVID-19, he added.

