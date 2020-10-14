Gangtok, Oct 14 (PTI) Sikkim on Wednesday reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 3,459, an official said.

East Sikkim registered 41 of the new cases, while the South district accounted for one, he said.

There are 325 active cases in the state at present, he added.

So far, 2,994 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

The state has recorded 59 fatalities so far while 81 patients have migrated out.

The state has tested 53,417 samples for COVID-19. PTI

