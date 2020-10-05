Gangtok, Oct 4 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,093 on Sunday as 43 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 45, an official said.

East Sikkim district reported 28 fresh infections, while South Sikkim registered 15 new cases, state EIC member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 649 active coronavirus cases, while 2,399 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

A total of 51,634 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 so far, Bhutia added.

