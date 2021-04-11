Gangtok, Apr 11 (PTI) Sikkim reported 54 fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the state to 6,405, an official said on Sunday.

All the 54 new COVID-19 cases were reported from East Sikkim district, state Information Education Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 169 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,983 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 136, Bhutia said, adding that 117 patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has so far tested 85,496 samples for COVID-19, including 323 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

