Gangtok, Sep 30 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,931 as 75 more people tested positive for the virus while two fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 37, an official said on Wednesday.

Of the 75 new cases, East Sikkim district reported 65 cases, while South Sikkim and North Sikkim districts registered eight and two cases respectively, the state Information Education and Communication (IEC) Member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 672 active COVID-19 cases as 2,222 patients have been cured of the infection.

A 25 year-old man in East Sikkim died by suicide and his body tested positive for coronavirus in a Rapid Antigen test at a hospital, Bhutia said, adding that the second fatality due to COVID-19 was an 89-year-old man, also a resident of East Sikkim district.

Sikkim has so far tested 50,232 samples for COVID-19, he said.

