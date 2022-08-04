Gangtok, Aug 3 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 42,383 on Wednesday after it reported 82 new infections in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 472, with no reports of any more fatalities.

Sikkim now has 767 active cases, while 40,366 patients have recovered from the disease and 778 others have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state tested 579 samples for coronavirus since Tuesday, taking the total number of tests done to 3,62,262 so far.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Sikkim stood at 14.16 per cent.

