Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], July 23 (ANI): Sikkim on Wednesday witnessed the largest single-day Covid-19 spike with 108 new positive cases, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 326.

"In the largest single-day spike in the state, 108 new cases were reported today. The total number of active cases in the State has reached 326," Government of Sikkim Information and Public Relations Department tweeted.

As many as 19 cases were reported from Rangpo, 33 from Chanatar, 46 from Mamring, 1 from Rongli, 3 from Singtam, 5 from ITBP Lingdum and 1 from Timburbong West Sikkim, it added.

With the spike of 37,724 new cases, India's Covid-19 count stands at 11,92,915 on Wednesday.The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the toll has gone up to 28,732 with 648 deaths in the last 24 hours.Health Ministry also stated that with 28,472, India has registered highest ever recoveries in a single day, taking the number of patients who have recovered to 7,53,050. This has strongly boosted the recovery rate among Covid-19 patients to 63.13 per cent, it added.The total number of cases include 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths, the Health Ministry informed. (ANI)

