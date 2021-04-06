Gangtok, Apr 5 (PTI) Sikkims COVID-19 death toll went up to 136 on Monday after one person succumbed to the disease, the first such fatality to be reported in more than two months, an official said.

A 65-year-old woman died of coronavirus in state capital Gangtok.

The Himalayan states 135th Covid-19 fatality had been reported on February 1.

Sikkim also registered six positive cases in the past 24 hours to take the Covid-19 caseload to 6,263, he said.

The state now has 56 active cases, while 101 others have migrated out and 5,970 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

Altogether 45 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Sikkim, taking the total number of such tests carried out so far to 83,920.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)