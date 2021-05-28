Gangtok, May 28 (PTI) Sikkim reported the highest single-day spike of 420 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 14,634, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

The coronavirus death toll in the Himalayan state rose to 243, with three fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

East Sikkim reported the maximum number of 235 fresh cases, followed by South Sikkim at 136, West Sikkim at 47, and North Sikkim at two.

At present, there are 3,794 active cases, while 212 others have migrated to other states and 10,385 patients have recuperated from the infection.

So far 11,15,641 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 422 in the past 24 hours.

