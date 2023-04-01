Gangtok, Apr 1 (PTI) Sikkim reported three COVID-19 positive cases in past 24 hours taking the daily positivity rate to three per cent, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

Sikkim now has 22 positive cases and a total 97 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The caseload in the disease now stands at 44357 and the number of recoveries is 43051. The toll due to the infection stands at 500 and a total 784 affected persons had migrated out.

The total number of COVID-19 tests done so far in the mountain states is 400679, the bulletin added.

