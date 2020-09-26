Gangtok, Sep 26 (PTI) Sikkim Assembly Speaker L B Das tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday along with 16 members of his staff and family, officials said.

A total 48 new case, 31 of them from the capital city of Gangtok, were reported during the day increasing the number of active cases in the mountain state to 705.

Also Read | West Bengal Lockdown Relaxations: Jatras, Plays, Cinemas, Dance, Magic Shows With 50 or Less Participants Allowed From October 1.

There was report of one death due to the pandemic, the officials said.

They said eight corona positive cases were reported from among employees of the Samman Bhavan here, which is an office of the chief minister.

Also Read | Recovery Rate of COVID-19 Patients Reaches 91.98% in Bihar.

Also affected is a doctor on COVID-19 duty, health department sources said. The sources said 2016 coronavirus affected people have been discharged 2016. The case load stands at 2752 in Sikkim, the sources said.

In the last two days nine health workers have tested positive for COVID19, the health department sources added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)