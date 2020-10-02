Gangtok, Oct 2 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally crossed the 3000-mark as 42 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24-hours, an official said on Friday.

The Himalayan state now has 3,011 COVID-19 cases of which 642 are active, while 2,328 people have recovered from the disease, state Information Education Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

A 77-year-old woman died of COVID-19, pushing the coronavirus death toll in the state to 41, he said.

A total of 50,987 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 so far in the state, the official added.

