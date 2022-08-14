New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A silent procession led by Union minister G Kishan Reddy in the heart of the city and an exhibition of archival photographs capturing the pains and tragedy of the Partition were organised on Sunday by the Ministry of Culture, officials said.

The procession was held inside the Central Park nestled in the centre of the Connaught Place area to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

"A two-minute silence was observed in homage to the victims who died or suffered in the Partition tragedy, before the procession began at the park. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, MoS Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others joined the procession. MoS Culture Meenakshi Lekhi also joined the event later," a senior official said.

The procession took place around the inner periphery of the sprawling park.

Originally, the route was to culminate the procession at the National War Memorial, but it was later changed due to some contingency, officials said.

The participants held placards bearing 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day August 14' with a message that this tragedy, and the pain and sufferings of lakhs of people should be remembered.

Reddy later tweeted about the event, "Participated in the Silent March held on the occasion of #PartitionHorrorsRemembrance Day today at Central Park in New Delhi. Ministerial colleagues Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, Shri @arjunrammeghwal, Shri @KailashBaytu ji and others joined."

Earlier in the day, he shared on Twitter a video clip of a footage from the time of the Partition, one of the greatest human tragedies in history, in which a massive number of people were uprooted and displaced as British India was divided into two separate Dominions -- India and Pakistan, preceded by large-scale violence.

He shared the video with a caption, "Remnants of India's partition are grim memories of the atrocities committed against our people by individuals with vested interests. Click the link below to read accounts of those who lived through the horrors of partition #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay."

Meghwal tweeted in Hindi that the pains inherited from Partition still make our hair stand on end, and described it as a "partition of our emotions and not partition of the land".

Later, Reddy visited the National Gallery of Modern Art where the culture ministry has organised a thematic exhibition on the Partition that opened on Sunday.

Rare archival pictures capturing the pains of the Partition have been used in the exhibition.

Earlier in the day, the ministry tweeted that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister of State for Culture visited the exhibition on Partition hosted by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) at the Parliament House premises.

Reddy on Sunday also hoisted the national flag at his official residence as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

