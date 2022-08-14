Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], August 14 (ANI): As a part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the completion of the 75th year of Independence, the 176 Battalion of BSF, North Bengal Frontiers celebrated "Har Ghar Tiranga" at the Indo-Bangladesh border on Sunday afternoon.

"Along with BSF jawans, officers, school students and local villagers, residing very close to the International border were took out a massive colourful procession, all handed with "Tiranga" on the border roads to motivate the people to their nation," informed NS Aujla, DIG, BSF, North Bengal Frontiers, Siliguri.

Speaking to ANI, DK Pathak, Assistant Commander of 176 Battalion said, "We're continuously monitoring security on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Cameras and gadgets in place; prepared to take action on intelligence branch inputs. The country is, was and will be secure. Countrymen need not worry till the time Army is on patrol."

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark Supreme Court judgement of January 23, 2004 that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being observed by the Central government and the Indian populace to mark the country's 75th anniversary of independence with an enthusiasm to bring the Tiranga home and be a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence. (ANI)

