Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 30 (ANI): After a man was run over by a speeding dumper at Ghoshpukur bypass in Siliguri, angry locals allegedly torched four vehicles late last night.

Premjit Singha (35), was crushed to death in an accident with the dumper while crossing the road near Ghoshpukur bypass, the police informed.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 15,83,792, Death Toll Jumps to 34,968 : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

Angry locals caught hold of the driver of the vehicle and beat up. They later torched four dumpers on the bypass, the police said.

Police have been deployed in the area to prevent any further violence. (ANI)

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman Arrested For Killing 4-Year-Old Daughter by Banging Her Head on Wall And Strangulating Her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)