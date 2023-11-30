Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that the successful rescue operation at the Silkyara tunnel for the 41 trapped labourers was the result of the strong "social resolve" of the country.

All 41 workers who were trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyari tunnel since November 12 were evacuated safely on Tuesday evening.

"Best wishes of all the people of the country were with our labour brothers. The successful rescue operation is the result of our strong social resolve. After the operation, India's respect has increased. Today the country is happy because of the rescue of our labour brothers," Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters here.

The Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to rescued labourers and enquired about their health.

On November 12, a section of the tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. Workers who were beyond the 260-metre mark were trapped, with their exit blocked.The rescued workers were draped in orange marigold flower garlands and were greeted by CM Dhami and Union Minister VK Singh.

Following the safe evacuation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the courage and patience of the trapped workers and their families, as well as the bravery and determination of the rescue personnel.

PM Modi in his post on X said, "The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health.""It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough, PM Modi added.

PM Modi further said that everyone involved in this mission has set an example of humanity and teamwork. (ANI)

