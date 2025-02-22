New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Since the launch of the 100-day Intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on December 7, 2024, by the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda, over 5.1 lakh notifications have been recorded across India, said a statement from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

A new strategy was designed for early identification of TB by offering X-rays as a screening tool for the population at higher risk of developing TB. With the use of ultraportable hand-held X-rays and intensified efforts to reach door-to-door, in congregate settings, identifying risk groups such as Diabetics, smokers, alcoholics, people living with HIV, those with TB in the past, geriatric population, household contacts of TB patients and screening both asymptomatic and symptomatic with X-ray followed by confirmation using Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) has identified several asymptomatic TB patients.

The campaign has made remarkable progress to date. Over 3.5 lakh TB patients have been notified across 455 intervention districts, and more than 10 crore vulnerable individuals have been screened as a result of accelerated case detection efforts, reduced diagnostic delays, early identification of drug-resistant cases, and improved treatment outcomes.

Among those identified, 2.4 lakh patients have been notified from public health institutions, while 1.1 lakh were identified through private healthcare facilities. Additionally, over 10 lakh Ni-kshay Shivirs have been organized, and 836 Ni-kshay Vahans have been deployed to extend the reach of TB services, ensuring that even the most remote areas are covered. Over 38 lakh people have been screened using chest X-rays, including a substantial population that did not exhibit the typical symptoms or any symptoms of TB.

Alongside, the campaign is working to ensure complete treatment, scale up differentiated TB care for identifying patients in immediate need of care, hospital admissions, and undernourished TB patients, and offer preventive TB treatment for the vulnerable population.

These results are an outcome of a "whole-of-government approach" to ensure the success of the campaign; the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, has chaired meetings with Chief Ministers and Cabinet Ministers and senior officials from 22 ministries. Furthermore, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organized a sensitization session which was attended by over 250 parliamentarians across states and Union Territories to inform them about the campaign and encourage their involvement and support at the state and district levels.

The Union Minister urged the Chief Ministers of all states to monitor the campaign's progress closely at the state level. High-level administrative officers have been identified to oversee the implementation of activities across various departments to ensure seamless coordination.

Building on the Jan Bhagidaari approach's success, the campaign emphasises community members' active participation. Through Ni-kshay Shapaths - individuals, community leaders, NGOs, and corporates are being encouraged to become Ni-kshay Mitras and support TB patients with nutritional baskets and psychosocial and vocational support. Since the launch of the campaign, over 2.4 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras have registered, and over 2.3 lakh food baskets have been distributed.

India's commitment to fighting TB is evident in the nation's achievements to date. In 2024, India notified over 26 lakh TB patients, thereby closing the gap in the estimated incidence and those notified to the programme. It is worth noting that over 36 per cent of notifications were registered from the private sector, reflecting the success of the progressive policy changes, innovative strategies and interventions deployed by the programme over the course of the last ten years.

The new strategy adopted under the 100-Day TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is contributing in a big way by identifying sub-clinical or asymptomatic TB, which contributes to TB transmission in the community, leading to a reduction in incidence by breaking the chains of transmission and reduction in mortality by early identification and treatment of TB. The strategy is furthering the acceleration of the progress and bringing India closer to its goal of eliminating TB. (ANI)

