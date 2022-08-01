New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The proposed Sindhu Central University in Ladakh and the University of Ladakh would function synergistically, complementing each other, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on the present status of the University of Ladakh and the differences between it and the proposed Sindhu Central University, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said the central university would mostly have different subjects than the ones being offered by the state university (University of Ladakh).

The University of Ladakh is running 22 courses for the benefit of the students of Ladakh from two campuses.

"The new central university would not only attract insiders but from across the country. The new central university will share resources (teachers and infrastructure) with the University of Ladakh. Both the universities would function synergistically, complementing each other. Accordingly, the Sindhu Central University would have mostly different subjects than the ones offered by the University of Ladakh," Sarkar said.

The University of Ladakh was established in 2019. It has two campuses -- one at Leh and the other at Kargil -- consisting of a few academic blocks, an administrative office and a small hostel facility in both campuses, besides six constituent colleges, the minister said.

The total number of students in the university is 549, including those enrolled in the current academic session.

