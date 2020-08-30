New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Singaporean missions in India on Sunday expressed their gratitude to 'Corona warriors' in India.

"As India enters Unlock 4.0, High Commissioner-designate Simon Wong and our colleagues across India take the opportunity to thank all COVID-19 warriors for working tirelessly and selflessly to keep us safe!" the Singaporean missions said on their official Twitter handle along with the video of officials of the missions thanking the corona warriors.

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21. However, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.

