Itanagar, Oct 19 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Arunachal Pradesh surpassed fresh cases on Monday, with 237 people recuperating from the disease, even as 55 new infections pushed the caseload in the northeast state to 13,406, a senior official said.

Barring 15, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Woman Raped at Gunpoint by 2 Men in Kanpur Dehat.

Of the 55 fresh cases, 25 were reported from the Capital Complex region, six each from West Siang and Upper Siang and three from Changlang.

Two cases each were recorded in Lower Dibang Valley, West Kameng, Tirap and Tawang and one each from Shi-Yomi, Namsai, Lohit, Longding, East Kameng, Siang and East Siang.

Also Read | Green Gang to Take Forward ‘Mission Shakti’ in Uttar Pradesh, Will Make State Free Form Domestic Violence, Eve-Teasing, Female Foeticide and More.

"Two state police personnel from Changlang district are among the new patients, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 2,824 active cases, while 30 people have succumbed to the infection.

The number of those cured rose to 10,552, with the recovery rate now standing at 78.71 per cent.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,406, followed by West Siang at 312, East Siang at 144, Changlang at 139, Lohit (111) and Tirap (102), Dr Jampa said.

As many as 2,93,164 samples were examined for COVID-19 so far, including 1,289 on Sunday, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)