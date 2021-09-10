Itanagar, Sep 10 (PTI) Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday as 64 more people recuperated from the disease while 53 new infections were reported, a health department official said.

The new cases pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 53,604 and 52,729 people have recovered from the disease thus far, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients improved marginally to 98.37 per cent from 98.34 per cent on the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The positivity rate currently stands at 1.82 per cent.

The death toll in the frontier state remained at 269 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 606 active cases.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 100, followed by Lower Subansiri at 62, East Siang at 55, West Kameng at 53 and Changlang at 42.

Over 10.86 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,911 on Thursday, Jampa said.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 10,21,205 people have been inoculated.

