New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) One fresh case of dengue has been reported in Delhi in the last one week, taking the total number of cases recorded this year so far to 159, according to a civic body report issued on Monday.

The city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May and 32 in June, the report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said.

This month, 16 cases have been reported till July 23. One fresh case of dengue has been reported in the last one week, it said.

The total count of dengue cases reported in the capital this year till July 16 was 158.

Delhi also has reported 33 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year, the report said.

