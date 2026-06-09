India News | SIR is a Citizenship Issue, Not Just an Election Issue: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday urged people to work collectively to ensure that every genuine voter's name is included in the SIR list, describing the exercise as a matter of citizenship rather than merely an electoral issue.

Emphasising the inclusivity of the drive, Owaisi insisted that the party's efforts should extend to all citizens, regardless of political leanings, religion, or community.

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"Our collective aim should be to ensure that even the name of our staunch political opponent is included. We do not want them crying later, complaining that they lost because their name was left off the list. We must ensure their names are included and then defeat them in the election," he said.

Calling the issue one of citizenship, Owaisi said he would not want anyone to face the difficulties allegedly being experienced by people whose names were excluded from the electoral rolls.

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"We want to be able to say, 'Look, we are magnanimous enough to ensure your name is on the list, yet we will still defeat you'. I would not wish for even my staunchest political enemy, or anyone else, to face the kind of hardship that the poor people of Bengal are currently enduring", he added.

Addressing party workers and supporters, Owaisi said, "Over the past 45 days, thousands of people from the general public have visited Darussalam, the party's headquarters, where our team of 10-12 young men and women has been assisting them. We have established Majlis helpdesk centres across Hyderabad and Telangana to facilitate this process."

Drawing a parallel with the current scenario in West Bengal, Owaisi criticised the administrative actions taken in West Bengal, describing the cancellation of ration cards and pensions for 2.7 million people excluded from the list as "completely unjust".

"Please bear in mind that in Bengal, the BJP government is cancelling the ration cards and pensions of the 2.7 million people whose names were left off the list, an action that is completely unjust. The government there seems to treat public funds as if they were money from their own pockets. That money belongs to the people, and they have no authority to act this way until it is proven that these individuals are not Indian citizens. How can they simply terminate these schemes? These are genuine voters; it is for the tribunal to decide their status," he argued.

Concluding his appeal, Owaisi called for unity and inclusivity, stating, "I am confident that we will work together to ensure that the name of every genuine voter, regardless of religion or community, is included in the list". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)