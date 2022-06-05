New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): BJP Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday lashed out at the AAP government after they claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family were involved in a PPE kit scam.

This comes days after the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

In a conversation with ANI on Sunday, Gambhir said, "Manish Sisodia is making such allegations against Hemant Biswa Sarma just to save his minister (Satyendar Jain). The whole country knows that there is only one habit of this party, which is to put baseless accusations first. After the matter will die down, AAP will issue an apology as usual. It's not like AAP has done this for the first time. They have been doing this for the last seven years and this is their old habit. Soon, everyone will see AAP apologizing in a few days."

"AAP party is making allegations in PPE scam case. In the past, AAP had poured several allegations on me too while I was campaigning for Delhi elections. This is 'AAP' kind of politics. This politics will be exposed ultimately, Most likely, AAP will apologize to Sarma within 15 -20 days or in one month because they have a habit of apologizing. They cannot stand true to their words and they are not even ashamed of apologizing," the BJP leader said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that he will file criminal defamation case against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for alleging that the Assam government had given contracts to his wife's firms and son's business partner to supply PPE kits above market rates when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging in the country in 2020.

Sarma had said in a series of tweets that Assam hardly had any PPE kits then. "My wife gathered the courage to come forward and donated around 1500 of them free of cost to the government to save lives. She didn't take a single penny''.

Speaking on this, Gambhir on Sunday added, "Hemanta ji has said that he will file defamation because he is a man of his words. He loves his and his family's respect. On a contrary, Aam Aadmi Party does not love its own respect. The whole country knows how his minister (Vijay Singla) did a scam in Punjab. The Delhi minister (Jain) did the scam. AAP is a party of scamsters. AAP is merely a party of advertisements."

Gambhir further said that Sisodia holds the department of advertisement. "Sisodia is an advertising minister. Who is Sisodia to comment on Sarma ji? Sisodia should not feel ashamed to apologize to Sarma soon."

Sisodia had questioned why the BJP was silent on the alleged corruption involving Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan's, company. (ANI)

