New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday approved the Delhi Jal Board's plan to provide sewer connections to all houses in Badli assembly constituency.

After the completion of the Rs 28-crore project, about 1.3 lakh people living in 14 colonies of the area will get relief from sewer problems.

"The DJB has decided to provide sewer connections to houses in Badli assembly constituency. Around 27,740 connections will be provided here," Sisodia said.

The Delhi government is providing free sewer connections in unauthorised colonies to prevent the discharge of sewage into the Yamuna as it increases the pollution load in the river.

Earlier, people were required to pay development, connection, and road-cutting charges to get a sewer connection.

