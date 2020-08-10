New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday directed the urban development department to ensure the Delhi government's funds to the three municipal corporations are utilised for the purpose they are provided for.

He wrote a letter to the principal secretary of the department after receiving a complaint that schools run by the municipal corporations, especially the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), have not given books to students studying there.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said if the municipal corporations are unable to perform their primary duty then steps should be taken by the Urban Development Department for taking over schools by the government-run Directorate of Education.

"The allegations against the NDMC, if found true, are so serious and none of us can play with the lives of young children, " the deputy chief minister said in the letter.

Sisodia said the Delhi government has provided Rs 853 crore to the municipal corporations for primary school education, of which Rs 393.3 crore has been given to the NDMC alone.

The three municipal corporations in the city are ruled by the BJP.

"There are several news reports that neither the teachers have received their salaries nor the students have got their textbooks.

"The principal secretary (UD), who is also the director of local bodies, will ensure that the money provided by the Delhi government is utilised by the municipal corporations for the purpose for which it was given and teachers are paid salaries in time and students are provided textbooks immediately," he said in the letter.

Sisodia asked the urban development secretary to submit an action taken report on the matter at the earliest.

