New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday reviewed the Chief Minister's Park Beautification Scheme and instructed the concerned officials in this regard.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi government, the Arvind Kejriwal government will beautify all parks in the city to fulfil its vision of making Delhi one of the most livable cities in the world, under the Chief Minister's Park Beautification Scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia announced that Delhi will be made a city of gardens and appealed to the people of Delhi to take part in protecting and beautifying the parks. Under this campaign to make the parks beautiful, Sisodia will visit them and take stock of the situation.

Along with this, suggestions will also be taken from the nearby residents regarding the beautification of parks.

Speaking to media, Sisodia said, "Delhi is like a family and every member has an important role in making this family beautiful. We want the contribution of all the citizens of Delhi in making the parks of Delhi beautiful. Let us all contribute together to making Delhi a vibrant city."

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that the Delhi Government has planned to redesign the parks so that they also look as beautiful as the parks of the developed countries of the world.

Taking stock of the suggestions from people, the entrance of the parks will be made attractive, there will be open gyms in parks, tracks will be improved for people to walk, and different species of flowers, fruits and plants will be planted. (ANI)

