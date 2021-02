Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Sitaram Kunte was on Saturday appointed chief secretary of Maharashtra succeeding Sanjay Kumar.

Kunte, a 1985 batch officer, was presently additional chief secretary (home).

He has served as Mumbai municipal commissioner earlier.

