Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the efforts being made in the field of Financial and Public Asset Management (PAM) in the state are commendable. The growth rate of GSDP of the state has been higher than the national GDP growth rate in the last 10 years.

Sitharaman made the remark after watching the presentation of the state Finance Department at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: AAP Announces '10 Guarantees' for Delhi Traders if Voted to Power.

She said, "In 2021-22, the economic growth rate of Madhya Pradesh was 19.74 percent, which is the highest in the country. Madhya Pradesh's efforts towards fulfilling the target set by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the country's economy 5 trillion dollars by 2025 are commendable."

"Madhya Pradesh is making progress in every field. Especially in the matter of financial management, the state has presented exemplary examples by making many innovations. The beneficiaries are being benefited by speeding up various schemes of the Central Government in the state. Along with this, self-employment efforts are also getting better, due to which startups are being encouraged," Sitharaman said, adding that Madhya Pradesh is making its best contribution for self-reliant India.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Campaigning Ends for First Phase of Polls on 89 Seats in 19 Districts, 788 Candidates in Fray.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the state government is making special efforts to increase GSDP. In the report presented by the state level task force constituted for this, a target has been set for the contribution of the state to the country's economy of $ 550 billion by 2025-26.

He said that according to the recommendations of the Madhya Pradesh Government GSDP Task Force, economic strategies were prepared for the economic and overall development of the state to achieve the target.

CM Chouhan further said, "For the structural change of the economy, work has been done to encourage knowledge-based industries such as semiconductor and bio-industries, decentralisation of industries, create clusters and logistic hubs in pharmaceutical food processing and textiles industries." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)