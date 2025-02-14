New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Friday alleged that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not reply to several issues raised by him during debate on Union Budget and that he stands by the example he gave on the tax rebate given by him.

"I raised various issues in my speech on the Union Budget like the issues being faced by railway passengers, financial challenges of middle class...She did not reply on these issues but on an example to explain the Income Tax rebate, she made a lot of statements...The tax relief of Rs 12 lakh that is being given is neither a tax exemption nor a tax deduction but just a tax rebate...Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tried to prove that my example was wrong," he said in a video.

"If a person earns Rs 13 lakh per annum, then does he have to pay income tax on the entire Rs 13 lakh or not?...If you earn even a single rupee more than Rs 12 lakh, then you have to pay income tax on the whole income," he added.

Chadha said that tax would have to be paid on the entire annual income if it exceeds Rs 12 lakh and not on the incremental sum.

"If someone earns Rs 12.76 lakh as annual income, tax will be paid on entire Rs 12.76 lakh and not on Rs 76,000 alone. The tax relief of Rs 12 lakh that is being given is neither a tax exemption nor a tax deduction but just a tax rebate. If Income exceeds Rs 12 lakh, then tax is to be paid on whole income, not just on the incremental income," Chadha said.

Opposition members slammed provisions of the Union Budget, saying demands of non-BJP-ruled states were overlooked, while BJP members rejected the allegations and said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements would ensure inclusive and faster development.

Bharatiya Janata Party members rejected allegations that there was discrimination with opposition-ruled states.

In her reply to the debate in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Sitharaman said that the Union Budget 2025-26 aims to ensure inclusive development, with a focus on accelerating growth and boosting private sector investment. Replying to the discussion on the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said that the budget was prepared during a challenging time, with serious external challenges beyond estimates or forecasts.

Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till March 10. (ANI)

